Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.42. 883,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.83. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.