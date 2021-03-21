WINk (WIN) Market Cap Achieves $128.35 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $128.35 million and approximately $192.07 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.