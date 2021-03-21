Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wipro by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

