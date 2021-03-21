WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

WNS stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 166,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WNS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WNS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WNS by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,317,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

