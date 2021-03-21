Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $477,395.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $371.74 or 0.00647039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.14 or 0.00459748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00719983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,710 coins and its circulating supply is 5,725 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.