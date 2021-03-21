WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.25 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $32.25 million and $2.92 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00647593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.