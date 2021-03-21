Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0961 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $772,222.53 and approximately $78,648.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

