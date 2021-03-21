World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.12. 840,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,328. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.