Wownero Market Cap Reaches $2.75 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $10,156.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00463290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050269 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00643318 BTC.

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

