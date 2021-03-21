Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $453,381.60

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $6.91 or 0.00011937 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $453,381.60 and $4,978.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00461655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00140269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00057387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00707181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

