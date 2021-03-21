Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $98.13 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57,838.11 or 0.99899773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.95 billion and $98.13 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00075365 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 137,403 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

