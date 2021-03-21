Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $46.69 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $78.29 million and $9.96 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $46.69 or 0.00080560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00141670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00704860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

