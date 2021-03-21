Xaya Hits Market Cap of $13.79 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 92.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $13.79 million and $98,808.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,101,150 coins and its circulating supply is 45,959,023 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars.

