XMax Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMax has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00647485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,236,517,722 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

