XYO (XYO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $498,087.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 302.8% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $26.83 million and approximately $498,087.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.68 or 0.00645686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.