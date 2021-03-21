Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.16

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.72 million and $39,500.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.00258792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00100736 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00053188 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,939,462 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

