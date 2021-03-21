yearn.finance (YFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $199.60 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $199.60 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $35,649.49 or 0.61691888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00459019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00063697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00701654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

