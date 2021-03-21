YGGDRASH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,074.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $97,074.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 133.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.