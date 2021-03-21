Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $20.14 million and $2.14 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00003469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00702756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.