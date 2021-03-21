yieldwatch Reaches 1-Day Volume of $599,524.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $599,524.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00462062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00699366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,442,400 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

yieldwatch Coin Trading

