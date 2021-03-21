YOUengine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00640447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.