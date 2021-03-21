Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 14.2% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Yum China worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,062,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock remained flat at $$60.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,612,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.