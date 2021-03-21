Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $971.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.