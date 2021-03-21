Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 299,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

