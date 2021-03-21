Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,979 shares of company stock worth $14,500,108 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after acquiring an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

