Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $207.58 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

