Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $1.72. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

