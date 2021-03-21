Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

GPN opened at $205.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.42.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

