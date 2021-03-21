Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.13. Glu Mobile reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.44. 2,988,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,694. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

