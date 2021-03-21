Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.39 Million

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report $885.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $884.76 million to $886.66 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

