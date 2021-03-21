Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 1,123,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $934.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 206,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

