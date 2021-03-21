Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,956,000 after acquiring an additional 380,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.