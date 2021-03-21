Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report sales of $45.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.48 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $191.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200.54 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

