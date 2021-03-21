Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $68.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.52 million and the lowest is $63.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.80 million, with estimates ranging from $54.71 million to $147.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $363,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB opened at $35.00 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

