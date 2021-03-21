Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zynex by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 547,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

