Zacks: Analysts Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $78.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $78.42 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $136.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

