Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.89 Million

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post sales of $64.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the lowest is $64.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $55.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $292.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $296.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $341.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.49 million to $355.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

Glaukos stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.