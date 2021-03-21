Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

HBAN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,951,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,141. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.