Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post $28.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $29.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $93.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

SANW stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.