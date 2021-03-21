Zacks: Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

