Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $15.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $82.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $103.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Codexis has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.17.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.