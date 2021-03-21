Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,334. The company has a market capitalization of $405.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

