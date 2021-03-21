Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GAIN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,334. The company has a market capitalization of $405.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
