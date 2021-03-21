Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

In related news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

GWRE traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. 831,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,320. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.