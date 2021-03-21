Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $45.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.48 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $191.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.54 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $592.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

