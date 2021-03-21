Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.90 million and the lowest is $98.50 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $127.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $578.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $780.26 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

