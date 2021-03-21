Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post sales of $472.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $500.30 million. Quidel posted sales of $174.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.83.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Quidel by 588.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $31,117,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

