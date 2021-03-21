Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axos Financial by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

