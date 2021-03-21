Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report $24.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.16 million and the highest is $24.90 million. Conifer reported sales of $21.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $100.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.90 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $109.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

