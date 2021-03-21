Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $2.34. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $12.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $200.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $96.68 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

