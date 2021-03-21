Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

FRBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 234,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $223.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

